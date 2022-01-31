MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will respond to the documents on security guarantees presented by Washington when he considers it necessary, the exact date cannot be given now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On January 26, the United States and NATO submitted to Moscow written responses to Russia's proposals on security guarantees. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was studying the responses of the United States and NATO, after interdepartmental coordination it will be reported to Putin, and he will decide on further steps.

Peskov said that Putin personally read the US response on security guarantees.

"As soon as he deems it necessary. I can't tell you the exact date," Peskov told reporters when asked when the Russian president would voice his views on the US and NATO's response to Russian proposals.

Peskov also left unanswered the clarifying question, whether this could happen before Putin's visit to China or after it.