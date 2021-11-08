Kremlin Has No Doubt Minsk Controls Migrants Influx at Border With Poland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Minsk is certainly doing everything possible to keep the situation with migrants influx at the border with Poland under control and is taking into consideration Moscow's concerns regarding their potential crossing into Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We have no doubt that Belarusian migration agencies are implementing all the necessary measures to maintain the situation within a legal framework. We have no doubt that they take into account our considerations and possible concerns that the migrants could cross into our territory," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that the Belarusian authorities have to deal with "a heavy burden" of responsibility.