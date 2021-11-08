UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Has No Doubt Minsk Controls Migrants Influx At Border With Poland

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin Has No Doubt Minsk Controls Migrants Influx at Border With Poland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Minsk is certainly doing everything possible to keep the situation with migrants influx at the border with Poland under control and is taking into consideration Moscow's concerns regarding their potential crossing into Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We have no doubt that Belarusian migration agencies are implementing all the necessary measures to maintain the situation within a legal framework. We have no doubt that they take into account our considerations and possible concerns that the migrants could cross into our territory," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that the Belarusian authorities have to deal with "a heavy burden" of responsibility.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Poland Border All

Recent Stories

NCOC chair lauds synergistic efforts for limiting ..

NCOC chair lauds synergistic efforts for limiting COVID-19 positivity ratio

21 minutes ago
 80 beggars arrested in Peshawar

80 beggars arrested in Peshawar

21 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Committee's meeting on national secu ..

Parliamentary Committee's meeting on national security underway

29 minutes ago
 Govt to bring back Pakistan's past economic glory: ..

Govt to bring back Pakistan's past economic glory: Tarin

24 minutes ago
 Nicaragua's Ortega Leads in Election With Nearly 7 ..

Nicaragua's Ortega Leads in Election With Nearly 75% - Election Commission

24 minutes ago
 Over 500 Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Gain Access to COP2 ..

Over 500 Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Gain Access to COP26, Outdoing Any National Deleg ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.