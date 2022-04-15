UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Has No Doubt That All Tasks Of Special Operation In Ukraine Will Be Fulfilled:Dmitry Peskov

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin Has No Doubt That All Tasks of Special Operation in Ukraine Will Be Fulfilled:Dmitry Peskov

There is no doubt that all tasks of Russia's special operation in Ukraine will be fulfilled, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) There is no doubt that all tasks of Russia's special operation in Ukraine will be fulfilled, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The main thing is to release (territories) from these nationalist units. The operation continues, and the future tasks are well known. They must be fulfilled and will be fulfilled.

There should not be any doubt," Peskov told reporters.

In areas where nationalist units do not take civilians hostage, do not target social facilities, houses, peaceful life is established there, the official said.

"And in those places where nationalist units are doing what I have already said, there is a fierce struggle and all is subject to destruction there," he added.

