Kremlin Has No Information About Alleged Strike On Russian Warship In Black Sea

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2022 | 04:01 PM

Kremlin Has No Information About Alleged Strike on Russian Warship in Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Moscow has no information about an alleged strike on a Russian warship in the Black Sea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on relevant media reports.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported, citing US officials, that the US provided Ukraine with intelligence to target Russia's flagship Moskva in the Black Sea in April, which, according to Moscow, sank on its way to the port of Sevastopol after a fire led to the explosion of ammunition.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby has denied reports on the US intelligence assistance to Ukraine to target the flagship.

"No, we do not have such information," Peskov told reporters.

