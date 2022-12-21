Kremlin Has No Information About Reports of Capture of Ukrainian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Reports on the situation in the zone of the special military operation are being sent by the military to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, it is unknown how reliable the information about the capture of the Ukrainian military is, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Where did this information come from?... I do not know how reliable it is, all reports are sent by the military to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," Peskov told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Russian intelligence officers captured two fighters of the Ukrainian military, who allegedly shot disarmed Russian prisoners of war in November.