Kremlin Has No Information About Zelenskyy's New Peace Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Moscow does not have any information about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's new peace plan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Ukrainian and European diplomats, that Zelenskyy's administration had been finalizing 10-point "peace formula" initially mentioned at the G20 summit in Bali and would likely present it in late February, one year after the beginning of the Russian special military operation.

"No, we are not aware of this. We have heard statements by president Zelenskyy about various steps, they are also about a peace plan. But everything that president Zelenskyy has said so far has been said without taking into account the current realities ... which cannot be ignored," Peskov told reporters.

