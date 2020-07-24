Kremlin Has No Information on Bill Banning Disclosure of Federal Security Service Secrets

The Kremlin has no information about a draft law that envisages outlawing the disclosure of the Federal Security Service's (FSB) professional secrets by current and former employees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Kremlin has no information about a draft law that envisages outlawing the disclosure of the Federal Security Service's (FSB) professional secrets by current and former employees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Tuesday, the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, passed the bill that obliges current and former FSB employees to respect the confidentiality of information about the activities of the security service. The draft law envisions outlawing disclosure of professional secrets, in addition to state and official secrets.

"I can not say anything, I just do not have information about it," Peskov said when asked about the Kremlin's opinion about the draft law.

The spokesman added that Russian President Vladimir Putin took no part in preparing the initiative.