Kremlin Has No Information on Possible Meeting of Putin, Palestinian Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Kremlin currently has no information about the possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, not yet," Peskov told reporters, when asked if any certainty had been reached considering the meeting.