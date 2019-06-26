UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Has No Information On Possible Meeting Of Putin, Palestinian Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Has No Information on Possible Meeting of Putin, Palestinian Leader

The Kremlin currently has no information about the possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Kremlin currently has no information about the possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, not yet," Peskov told reporters, when asked if any certainty had been reached considering the meeting.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Eight injured in cylinder blast in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Start delayed in Pakistan-New Zealand World Cup ma ..

2 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

2 minutes ago

Vivo Unveils 5G-ready innovations, Vivo AR Glass a ..

11 minutes ago

ADGM launches new FinTech, innovation initiatives

15 minutes ago

China steps up policy support to areas of extreme ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.