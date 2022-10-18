UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Has No Information That Russia Bought Drones From Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that he does not have any information regarding the alleged aquisition of Iranian drones by Russia.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said that the EU will investigate whether Russia has been using Iranian combat drones in Ukraine, vowing that the EU will impose sanctions against Iran if it turns out that Tehran supplied Moscow with drones.

"No, we do not have such information, Russian equipment is used, you know about it, with Russian Names, all other questions can be addressed to the Ministry of Defense," Peskov told reporters.

