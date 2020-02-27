The Kremlin has no plans to perpetuate the memory of the late Boris Nemtsov, a prominent opposition figure up until his murder in February 2015, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, which marks the fifth anniversary of the late politician's death

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The Kremlin has no plans to perpetuate the memory of the late Boris Nemtsov, a prominent opposition figure up until his murder in February 2015, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, which marks the fifth anniversary of the late politician's death.

Nemtsov, who occupied several senior positions in the Russian government in the 1990s and became active in the opposition in the 2000s, was shot dead in downtown Moscow on February 27, 2015, while walking together with a friend.

"As far as I know, there are no initiatives on the matter," Peskov said when asked whether the Kremlin considers it necessary to perpetuate the memory of Nemtsov.

When asked about the Kremlin's assessment of the murder investigation, Peskov noted that he would not respond, since he did not know all the details of the inquiry.

Commenting on the recent reports regarding Prague's decision to rename Pod Kastany Square � the location of the Russian Embassy to the Czech Republic � after Nemtsov, Peskov said that it was the sovereign right of the city's authorities.

"As for the public garden in Prague, this is probably the sovereign right of the city's authorities. Of course, we would prefer that the municipal authorities at the same time did not forget about the Red Army and the Red Army soldiers who sacrificed their lives for liberating this city from the Nazis," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the Kremlin would not commemorate the anniversary of Nemtsov's assassination.