MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) A Russian presidential spokesman said on Thursday he knew nothing about a joint naval exercise that Russia's Black Sea Fleet planned to conduct with NATO member states.

Earlier in the day, the Black Sea Fleet's press office said that Russian ships would take part in the AMAN-2021 international exercise.

It would be the first joint drills of Russian and NATO countries' ships in a decade.

"I have nothing to tell you. I simply do not have this information. I recommend that you inquire with our Defense Ministry," Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a press briefing.

The AMAN-2021 drills will take place off the coast of Pakistan in February and will involve US and UK forces.