Kremlin Has No Official Information On Subject Of Kim Jong Un's Health - Peskov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 11:07 PM

Kremlin Has No Official Information on Subject of Kim Jong Un's Health - Peskov

The Kremlin does not possess any official information regarding the well-being of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The Kremlin does not possess any official information regarding the well-being of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the week, some Telegram channels reported about Kim's alleged death.

"No," Peskov said when asked if Kremlin has any official knowledge about Kim's health.

