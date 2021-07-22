Kremlin Has No Opinion on Imposing Responsibility for Calls Against Vaccination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Kremlin has no opinion on the initiative to impose responsibility for calls against COVID-19 vaccination, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

A local official from the Leningrad region has reportedly proposed to introduce criminal liability for calls to refuse vaccination against coronavirus for non-medical reasons.

"We have no position, we do not know the details of this proposal. What does a refusal and a call for a refusal mean? What is to be interpreted as a call for refusal? Is private opinion a call for refusal or not? Therefore, without knowing the details of this initiative, I can not tell you anything," Peskov told reporters.