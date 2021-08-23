Kremlin Has No Plans To Interfere In Ongoing Developments In Afghanistan
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 04:11 PM
No one is planning to interfere in the situation in Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) No one is planning to interfere in the situation in Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"No, there is no talk about it," Peskov told reporters when asked about possible diplomatic interference in Afghanistan.