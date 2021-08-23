UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Has No Plans To Interfere In Ongoing Developments In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 04:11 PM

No one is planning to interfere in the situation in Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) No one is planning to interfere in the situation in Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, there is no talk about it," Peskov told reporters when asked about possible diplomatic interference in Afghanistan.

