Kremlin Has No Plans to Use Multiple-Day Vote System in Future Elections - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Russian authorities do not plan to apply the current experience of holding a vote on multiple days for future elections, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

All-Russia voting on proposed constitutional amendments started on June 25 and will continue through July 1.

"No, this has not been discussed and considered in any way," Peskov said in response to a relevant question.

He added that the practice of multiple-day voting was justified due to the risks of COVID-19.

"When there is a very important task of not simply minimizing but virtually ruling out the threat to public health, this is a justified decision," the spokesman said.

Peskov also cautioned against estimating the voter turnout at the moment.

"It is not yet the time for coming to any sorts of conclusions regarding the turnout anyway," he said when asked if the Kremlin interpreted low turnout as a sign of weakness of local authorities.

"We do not see any threats to the trust in the outcomes of the vote, which will be concluded on the first [of July] ... Some kind of singular issues may arise, you cannot avoid them in such a giant country, but, on the whole, this does not have any influence on the overall background of the vote and monitoring," Peskov said.