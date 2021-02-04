UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Has No Right To Comment On Court Ruling In MediaZona Chief Editor Case - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 04:16 PM

Kremlin Has No Right to Comment on Court Ruling in MediaZona Chief Editor Case - Spokesman

The Kremlin will not comment on the court ruling in the case of Sergei Smirnov, the editor-in-chief of the MediaZona online outlet, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Kremlin will not comment on the court ruling in the case of Sergei Smirnov, the editor-in-chief of the MediaZona online outlet, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"I will not express any opinion on this matter. There is a court decision, we have no right to comment on it," Peskov told reporters.

On Wednesday, the Moscow City Court sentenced Smirnov to 25 days of administrative arrest for repeatedly violating the law on mass gatherings.

According to the MediaZona outlet, which was founded by activists from the Pussy Riot band, Smirnov was arrested outside his home on January 30 while he was on a walk with his son.

Unsanctioned rallies swept through Russian cities on January 23 and 31 in support of now-sentenced opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was detained in Moscow last month upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning. According to the police, some 4,000 people attended the January 23 rally, and approximately 2,000 demonstrators took to the streets a week later.

