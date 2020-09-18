UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Has No Stance On Claim Of Foreign Special Services Meddling In Navalny Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 02:58 PM

Kremlin Has No Stance on Claim of Foreign Special Services Meddling in Navalny Case

The Kremlin cannot agree or disagree with the claim of the head of the Russian lower chamber Vyacheslav Volodin that foreign special services could be involved in the case of Alexey Navalny, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Kremlin cannot agree or disagree with the claim of the head of the Russian lower chamber Vyacheslav Volodin that foreign special services could be involved in the case of Alexey Navalny, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"We cannot say that we agree or disagree [with the opinion of the State Duma speaker]. There are now more questions than answers in this situation," Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

