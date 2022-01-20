Kremlin Hears Constantly Statements That Russia Will Pay for Some Hypothetical Actions:Dmitry Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Statements threatening Russia that Moscow will have to pay for some hypothetical actions are made constantly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

At a press conference on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had never seen sanctions like the ones that would be imposed if there is an escalation around Ukraine.

"Statements threatening Russia and warning that Russia will have to pay a heavy price for some hypothetical actions are heard daily," Peskov told reporters, adding that they have been constantly made by numerous speakers from an average expert to state leaders over the past month at least.