Kremlin Hopes Building US-Saudi Arabia Relations Not Directed Against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Russia hopes that the upcoming visit of US President Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia will not be followed by building Washington-Riyadh relations against Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We highly value our interests, our relations and our interactions with Riyadh. And we, of course, hope that building relationships and developing relations with other world capitals will in no way be directed against us," Peskov told reporters.