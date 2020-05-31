Kremlin Hopes COVID-19 Restrictions in Moscow Will Be Lifted by Victory Parade Date

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, May 31 (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed hope on Sunday that all the coronavirus-related restrictions in Moscow would be lifted before June 24, the rescheduled date of the parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

"Let's hope that by the time of the parade there's practically nothing left from this [COVID-19 self-isolation] regime," Peskov said in a televised interview.

The spokesman added that Russian President Vladimir Putin and guests invited to the military parade in Moscow would be at the rostrum.

"Of course, the president and guests will be at the rostrum. And of course, there will be foreign heads of state," Peskov said when asked whether there would still be social distancing due to the epidemiological situation.