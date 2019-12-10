Kremlin Hopes First Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting to Be Good Start of Constructive Communication

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The Kremlin hopes the first meeting held between Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday will be a good start to constructive communication to solve problems, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

"Yesterday a fairly constructive conversation took place - it was the first meeting of the two presidents, and it was a business-like, pragmatic conversation, quite open, where the sides directly stated their positions, disagreement with each other on a number of issues," Peskov said.

"We hope that this conversation became a good continuation of the telephone acquaintance that took place, and that this will be a good start for constructive communication in the name of solving the complex problems that now stand between Moscow and Kiev in terms of bilateral cooperation, bilateral relations... and settlement in the southeast [of Ukraine]," he said.