Kremlin Hopes For Clarity On Normandy Summit After Kiev's Signing Of Steinmeier Formula

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:57 PM

All the interested parties will now work toward a new Normandy-format summit after Kiev's signing of the so-called Steinmeier formula for Donbas crisis settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, expressing hope to see clarity on the matter soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) All the interested parties will now work toward a new Normandy-format summit after Kiev's signing of the so-called Steinmeier formula for Donbas crisis settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, expressing hope to see clarity on the matter soon.

On Tuesday, representatives of the Contact Group on Ukraine met in the Belarusian capital of Minsk and signed an agreement on the so-called Steinmeier formula. The plan, proposed by then German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in 2016, stipulates that the parties involved in the Donbas conflict should arrange free and fair local elections in Donbas and a new law must be passed granting the region special status.

"The signing took place only yesterday, so now, of course, all the interested sides and representatives will work on prospects for holding such a summit. We hope to see some clarity soon," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Normandy-format negotiations could be held in near future.

The Kremlin spokesman praised the adoption of the peace plan as a "positive fact" and an important step toward implementing the Minsk agreements.

