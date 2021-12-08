UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Hopes For Continuity In Relations With Berlin Under New German Government

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:13 PM

Kremlin Hopes for Continuity in Relations With Berlin Under New German Government

Moscow hopes for continuity in relations with Berlin and constructive relations with newly-appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Moscow hopes for continuity in relations with Berlin and constructive relations with newly-appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Of course, we count on continuity and hope that a constructive relationship will develop between the president and the new chancellor.

We also hope that the German side will continue to proceed from the understanding that there is no alternative to dialogue for settling even the most difficult disagreements, as it has been so far," Peskov told reporters.

