MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Kremlin hopes for a dialogue with Germany on the substance allegedly found in the system of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Based on the statement of German chancellor and other officials, we know that German specialists found some toxic substances.

In this case, we are expecting a dialogue with German colleagues and hope to get information about what kind of substance it is," the spokesman told reporters

Peskov stressed that Moscow had been open about Navalny's situation from the beginning.

The investigation on Navalny's sudden illness has been ongoing in Russia de facto, Peskov said, adding that it will begin de jure as well if the toxic substance is confirmed.