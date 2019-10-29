Kremlin Hopes for Political Settlement in Syria With Launch of Constitutional Committee

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 03:46 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The Kremlin hopes the launch of the Syrian constitutional committee will be a good start for a real political settlement process in Syria, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.
"Of course, we all want a productive and constructive meeting, we hope that this will be a good start for a real process of political settlement," Peskov told reporters.