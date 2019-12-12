Kremlin Hopes German Diplomats Expulsion Will Not Affect Constructive Dialogue - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The Kremlin hopes that the expulsion of two German diplomats from Russia will not affect constructive dialogue with Germany, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced earlier in the day that two German diplomats had to leave the country within seven days, as a response to German's move, made in early December, to expel two employees of the Russian Embassy over their alleged involvement in the killing of a Georgian national in Berlin.

"We would not like to see big risks. You know that the diplomats are expelled as a forced retaliatory measure. This became inevitable after two of our diplomats were expelled. You know that we see this decision by Berlin as absolutely groundless. We do not agree with this," Peskov told reporters.

"We expect and we hope that this will not become a negative factor for further development and expansion of our quite constructive dialogue with the Federal Republic of Germany," Peskov added.