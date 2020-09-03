MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Kremlin would not want Germany and other countries to jump to conclusions on the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We would definitely not want our partners in Germany, in other European countries to jump to conclusions," Peskov said.

Russia does not understand yet what caused Chancellor Angela Merkel to speak about the "poisoning" of Navalny have not been in contact yet, Peskov told reporters.

There have not been any contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Merkel so far, but it could happen if either deems it necessary.

The Kremlin doesn't understand what could lead people to discuss sanctions against Russia in this situation and believes that any statements against Nord Stream 2 are emotional, Peskov said.

"There are no accusations and no reasons to accuse Russia. That's one thing. And we are not inclined to accept any accusations on this," the spokesman said.

"I cannot tell you who could find this beneficial -- poisoning this person. I don't think anyone could benefit from this ” if you consider this reasonably," Peskov said.