Kremlin Hopes Israel To Transfer Alexander Courtyard To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

Kremlin Hopes Israel to Transfer Alexander Courtyard to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Kremlin hopes that Israel will transfer the Alexander Courtyard to Russia, as this means a lot to the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

During his recent visit to Israel, Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for the decision to transfer the courtyard to Russia, noting Russian church's appreciation of the friendly position, Peskov recalled.

"As we understand, some complications have emerged due to some side's judicial operations against this. We hope, certainly, that the Israeli side will remain committed to its decision to transfer the courtyard. This means a lot to us," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Russia and Israel have reached any agreement, and whether Russia is going to participate in a court process over Israel's suspension of courtyard transfer.

Israeli media reported on Wednesday that a Jerusalem court had temporarily suspended the transfer of the Alexander Courtyard ownership right to Russia. The decision was reportedly made after the Munich-registered Orthodox Society of the Holy Land, which claims to be the successor of Russia's pre-revolutionary Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society, filed a competing lawsuit.

The Alexander Courtyard, situated in Jerusalem's Old City, has been contested since the Russian Revolution of 1917.

In the 2000s, the 19th century building was seized by the Orthodox Society of the Holy Land. Russia's Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society for years has been seeking to get back the property.

