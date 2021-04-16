Kremlin Hopes Macron, Merkel Will Urge Zelenskyy to Observe Donbas Ceasefire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed hope on Friday that French president Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will convince Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that it is necessary to observe the ceasefire in Donbas.

Later on Friday, Zelenskyy will meet with Macron in Paris. According to Ukrainian media reports, Merkel could join the negotiations.

"It can make a very effective contribution [to de-escalation in Donbas]. We believe it would be very much important for Macron and Merkel to use their influence and persuade the Ukrainian leader that it is necessary to urgently abandon any provocations on the contact line, and to point to the need to fully observe the ceasefire," Peskov told reporters, asked about expectations from the meeting.

The Kremlin spokesman admitted that reports about ceasefire violations in Donbas were becoming less frequent.

"However, I believe there are no grounds yet to fully calm down and stop closely monitoring the situation on the contact line," Peskov continued.

Peskov declined to comment on Zelenskyy's recent claim that he requested a conversation with Putin but the talks were not approved by the Russian side.

"I will leave this without a comment. Political advisers and aides of the heads of state maintain contact constantly, and they regularly discuss this kind of issues," Peskov said.