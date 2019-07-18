Kremlin Hopes New Agreements of Trilateral Group on Ukraine Will Be Implemented

Moscow attaches great importance to the agreements that the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine has recently reached, including introducing ceasefire in Donbas starting July 21, and hopes that the agreements will be implemented, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Moscow attaches great importance to the agreements that the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine has recently reached, including introducing ceasefire in Donbas starting July 21, and hopes that the agreements will be implemented, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

At its meeting held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Wednesday, the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine agreed to introduce a ceasefire in Donbas starting July 21 midnight [July 20, 21:00 GMT], to start preparations for the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap and to restore the bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska settlement in order to facilitate passage through the disembarkation line.

"We really appreciate the results that were achieved yesterday in Minsk. This is very much important. We hope that the agreements will be substantiated with practical steps on non-renewal of fire and on ensuring comprehensive ceasefire. This is very much important. In this case, the most important thing is that the two presidents [Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy] have confirmed during their phone conversation commitment to seek ways to launch dialogue in order to resolve problematic and acute issues," Peskov told reporters.