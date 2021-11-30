UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Hopes No Threats Will Be Posed To Nord Stream 2 Certification Process

Kremlin Hopes No Threats Will Be Posed to Nord Stream 2 Certification Process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Moscow hopes that there will be no threats to the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, as European consumers are interested in the project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, we would prefer that there were no threats to the completion of the Nord Stream 2 certification process ... Because the certification and launch of this project are in the interests of all European consumers," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Russia sees any threat to the launch of Nord Stream 2, given that Ukraine has joined the European certification process.

