Kremlin Hopes Nothing Will Prevent Russia From Fulfilling Gas Contracts Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 04:09 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The Kremlin hopes that nothing will prevent Russia from fulfilling gas contracts, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday when asked about Minsk's statement about a possible suspension of transit.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Minsk may halt gas transit to Europe if Western Sanctions put Belarus in an emergency situation.
"We still want to hope that nothing will prevent Russia from continuing to flawlessly fulfill its obligations under existing contracts," Peskov told reporters.