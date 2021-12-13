UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Hopes Nothing Will Prevent Russia From Fulfilling Gas Contracts Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 04:09 PM

Kremlin Hopes Nothing Will Prevent Russia From Fulfilling Gas Contracts Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

The Kremlin hopes that nothing will prevent Russia from fulfilling gas contracts, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday when asked about Minsk's statement about a possible suspension of transit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The Kremlin hopes that nothing will prevent Russia from fulfilling gas contracts, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday when asked about Minsk's statement about a possible suspension of transit.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Minsk may halt gas transit to Europe if Western Sanctions put Belarus in an emergency situation.

"We still want to hope that nothing will prevent Russia from continuing to flawlessly fulfill its obligations under existing contracts," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Minsk Belarus May Gas From

Recent Stories

realme Announces a GT 2 Series Special Event to In ..

Realme Announces a GT 2 Series Special Event to Introduce Three World-First Inno ..

20 minutes ago
 Kremlin on G7 Statement on Possible Sanctions: Not ..

Kremlin on G7 Statement on Possible Sanctions: Nothing But Another Threat

3 minutes ago
 British MP seeks revision of UK Govt's misleading ..

British MP seeks revision of UK Govt's misleading tweet on Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Top military official killed in fight for Yemen's ..

Top military official killed in fight for Yemen's Marib

4 minutes ago
 Donbas Conflict Can Be Settled via Direct Contacts ..

Donbas Conflict Can Be Settled via Direct Contacts Between Kiev, DPR, LPR - Krem ..

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong residents urged to vote actively in LegC ..

Hong Kong residents urged to vote actively in LegCo election a week away

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.