Kremlin Hopes Putin, Biden To Meet Before End Of Year, Most Likely Via Videoconference

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:50 PM

Kremlin Hopes Putin, Biden to Meet Before End of Year, Most Likely Via Videoconference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) The Kremlin hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will meet before the end of 2021, most likely via videoconference, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"The date has not been appointed yet. We hope that the contact will be arranged before the end of the year. But there is no precise date yet. Most likely via videoconference," Peskov told reporters.

