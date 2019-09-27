UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Hopes Putin-Trump Talks Transcripts Will Not Be Released

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:15 PM

Kremlin Hopes Putin-Trump Talks Transcripts Will Not Be Released

The Kremlin hopes that relations with Washington will not come to a stage when transcripts of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will be released, like it happened with the transcript of Trump's July phone conversation with the Ukrainian leader, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The Kremlin hopes that relations with Washington will not come to a stage when transcripts of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will be released, like it happened with the transcript of Trump's July phone conversation with the Ukrainian leader, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We would like to hope, of course, that our bilateral relations [with the United States], in which there are plenty of quite serious problems already, will not come to such a stage," Peskov told reporters, when asked about possible concerns over Putin-Trump talks confidentiality.

He stressed that the transcript of Trump's phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been released only after both nations had agreed on the matter, emphasizing that Russia had not received a similar request yet.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Trump Vladimir Putin July

Recent Stories

Two day festival for children to open at Sindh Gov ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Does Not Reject Either Change or Preservat ..

4 minutes ago

Qandeel Baloch murder case verdict announced; brot ..

1 second ago

Federal Minister for Interior Ejaz Ahmed Shah prai ..

3 seconds ago

Minister for Federal Education and Professional T ..

9 seconds ago

Police baton-charge protesting doctors at Lady Rea ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.