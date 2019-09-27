Kremlin Hopes Putin-Trump Talks Transcripts Will Not Be Released

The Kremlin hopes that relations with Washington will not come to a stage when transcripts of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will be released, like it happened with the transcript of Trump's July phone conversation with the Ukrainian leader, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The Kremlin hopes that relations with Washington will not come to a stage when transcripts of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will be released, like it happened with the transcript of Trump's July phone conversation with the Ukrainian leader, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We would like to hope, of course, that our bilateral relations [with the United States], in which there are plenty of quite serious problems already, will not come to such a stage," Peskov told reporters, when asked about possible concerns over Putin-Trump talks confidentiality.

He stressed that the transcript of Trump's phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been released only after both nations had agreed on the matter, emphasizing that Russia had not received a similar request yet.