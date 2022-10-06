UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Hopes Recent US Reports About Dugina's Murder Not Aimed At Shirking Responsibility

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Kremlin Hopes Recent US Reports About Dugina's Murder Not Aimed at Shirking Responsibility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The Kremlin hopes that US media reports about Ukraine's involvement in the murder of Daria Dugina, a Russian journalist and political analyst, do not represent an attempt by Washington to absolve itself of responsibility for Ukraine's future terrorist attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the New York Times reported, citing US intelligence, that the Ukrainian government had authorized the car bomb assassination of Dugina but without the knowledge of the United States.

"If this is not a fake, then it is really positive that US intelligence agreed with this, a bit late, but agreed. And, certainly. hopefully, this is not an attempt by US colleagues, having some information, to relieve themselves of responsibility for any preparations for future terrorist acts, in which the Ukrainian government, the Ukrainian regime can be engaged in," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Ukraine Russia Washington Car New York United States Media Government

Recent Stories

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

22 minutes ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

32 minutes ago
 Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge th ..

Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge threatening case

37 minutes ago
 All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilit ..

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

51 minutes ago
 Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.