MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The Kremlin hopes that US media reports about Ukraine's involvement in the murder of Daria Dugina, a Russian journalist and political analyst, do not represent an attempt by Washington to absolve itself of responsibility for Ukraine's future terrorist attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the New York Times reported, citing US intelligence, that the Ukrainian government had authorized the car bomb assassination of Dugina but without the knowledge of the United States.

"If this is not a fake, then it is really positive that US intelligence agreed with this, a bit late, but agreed. And, certainly. hopefully, this is not an attempt by US colleagues, having some information, to relieve themselves of responsibility for any preparations for future terrorist acts, in which the Ukrainian government, the Ukrainian regime can be engaged in," Peskov told reporters.