UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Hopes Riyadh To Soon Cope With Consequences Of Oil Facility Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:24 PM

Kremlin Hopes Riyadh to Soon Cope With Consequences of Oil Facility Attack

The Kremlin hopes that Riyadh will swiftly cope with the consequences of a recent attack on Saudi Aramco facilities, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The Kremlin hopes that Riyadh will swiftly cope with the consequences of a recent attack on Saudi Aramco facilities, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"As for the incident itself, we have already said, it is very unpleasant. Of course, there are negative consequences for the energy markets. We hope that Saudi Arabia will swiftly cope with the damage done by the attack," the spokesman told reporters.

When asked about Russia potentially helping either with oil output or via diplomatic channels, Peskov said that "there have been no such requests about this from our Saudi partners.

"

Regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin discussing the incident with someone, the spokesman said that "today is a day of contacts, one cannot exclude that opinions will be exchanged." Putin is visiting Ankara on Monday to meet with Turkish and Iranian leaders, in a trilateral format and for separate bilateral talks.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Riyadh Oil Saudi Vladimir Putin Ankara Saudi Arabia Market From

Recent Stories

Probables for Sri Lanka series announced

13 minutes ago

Uzbekistan creates free economic zone

1 minute ago

600,000 Rohingya still in Myanmar at 'serious risk ..

1 minute ago

Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.0657 USD Monday

1 minute ago

Tehran Disappointed With France Seeking Permission ..

1 minute ago

Hyundai Nishat Motor signs MOU with AkzoNobel Paki ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.