Kremlin Hopes Russia Reached COVID-19 Plateau, Everything Depends on Discipline - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RTVI broadcaster that he hopes Russia had reached the COVID-19 plateau, stressing that everything would depend on people's discipline during the upcoming May holidays.

"That is what all of us want [that Russia has reached the COVID-19 plateau]. Before the steady trend of decreasing growth in the number of infected people, we must reach the long-awaited plateau. Have we reached it? There is such a slight hope. It is better to be optimistic," Peskov said.

He pointed out that people should stay home during the May holidays, respecting the self-isolation regime until May 11.