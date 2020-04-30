UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Hopes Russia Reached COVID-19 Plateau, Everything Depends On Discipline - Peskov

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:30 AM

Kremlin Hopes Russia Reached COVID-19 Plateau, Everything Depends on Discipline - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RTVI broadcaster that he hopes Russia had reached the COVID-19 plateau, stressing that everything would depend on people's discipline during the upcoming May holidays.

"That is what all of us want [that Russia has reached the COVID-19 plateau]. Before the steady trend of decreasing growth in the number of infected people, we must reach the long-awaited plateau. Have we reached it? There is such a slight hope. It is better to be optimistic," Peskov said.

He pointed out that people should stay home during the May holidays, respecting the self-isolation regime until May 11.

