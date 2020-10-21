Kremlin Hopes Russia, US Will Overcome Differences on New START Through Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Kremlin hopes to continue discussing the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty with the United States and to overcome the differences through dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Expert-level effort continues. We still hope that negotiations with the Americans will continue, we hope that it will be possible to overcome the lack of understanding on the essence of this issue through dialogue," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the possible extension of the deal, which expires in February.