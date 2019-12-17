Kremlin Hopes Russian Journalists to Be Treated Better in Ukraine

(@imziishan)

The Kremlin knows of the invitation that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended to the Russian media and hopes that Russian reporters will be treated better in Ukraine, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Kremlin knows of the invitation that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended to the Russian media and hopes that Russian reporters will be treated better in Ukraine, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We have indeed been made aware of the [Ukrainian] president's words at the press conference.

And we would like it if these words were followed by the changes to the general attitude toward Russian journalists," Peskov told reporters.

Russian journalists cannot currently work in Ukraine temporarily, let alone on a permanent basis, the spokesman added.

"We hope that there will be gradual change and Russian channels that really want to learn on the ground what is happening in Ukraine will be able to do this," Peskov said.