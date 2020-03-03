UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Hopes Russian, Turkish Militaries Cam Minimize Risk Of Clashes In Idlib

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:30 PM

Kremlin Hopes Russian, Turkish Militaries Cam Minimize Risk of Clashes in Idlib

The Kremlin is hoping that the dialogue between the militaries of Russia and Turkey can help reduce the risk of direct clashes in Syrian Idlib, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The Kremlin is hoping that the dialogue between the militaries of Russia and Turkey can help reduce the risk of direct clashes in Syrian Idlib, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We hope that we can minimize this risk because of that close contact and dialogue of the militaries of our two countries," Peskov said, when asked about the risk of direct Turkish-Russian confrontations in Idlib.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Idlib

Recent Stories

Australia's central bank drops interest rate to 0 ..

2 minutes ago

UN Commissioner for Human Rights in India challeng ..

13 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

2 minutes ago

85 trainees passed out under the FATA Economic Rev ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey downs Assad regime's warplane in Syria

3 minutes ago

Turkey Downed Syrian Plane With Air-to-Air Missile ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.