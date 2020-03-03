Kremlin Hopes Russian, Turkish Militaries Cam Minimize Risk of Clashes in Idlib

The Kremlin is hoping that the dialogue between the militaries of Russia and Turkey can help reduce the risk of direct clashes in Syrian Idlib, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The Kremlin is hoping that the dialogue between the militaries of Russia and Turkey can help reduce the risk of direct clashes in Syrian Idlib, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We hope that we can minimize this risk because of that close contact and dialogue of the militaries of our two countries," Peskov said, when asked about the risk of direct Turkish-Russian confrontations in Idlib.