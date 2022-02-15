UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Hopes Scholz-Putin Meeting Will Be Constructive

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 04:12 PM

Kremlin Hopes Scholz-Putin Meeting Will Be Constructive

The Kremlin hopes that negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday will be constructive and businesslike, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Kremlin hopes that negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday will be constructive and businesslike, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We hope that today's talks will be as constructive, practical and useful as possible. And the talks are held so that the president and the chancellor can explain to each other their approaches to pressing issues," Peskov told reporters, adding that talks are expected to be "lengthy" as sides plan to discuss security guarantees and tensions in Europe.

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Dmitry Peskov Says No Decision on Recognition of L ..

Dmitry Peskov Says No Decision on Recognition of LPR, DRP in Parliament Yet

2 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index closes higher Tuesday

ChiNext Index closes higher Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Truss to Visit Ukraine Friday ..

UK Foreign Secretary Truss to Visit Ukraine Friday - Top Ukrainian Diplomat

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Spokesman Confirms German Chancellor Refus ..

Kremlin Spokesman Confirms German Chancellor Refused to Take Russian COVID-19 Te ..

9 minutes ago
 Russian Lawmakers Vote in Favor of Sending Resolut ..

Russian Lawmakers Vote in Favor of Sending Resolution on LPR, DPR Recognition to ..

9 minutes ago
 Russia Conducts Drills on Its Territory, Will Cont ..

Russia Conducts Drills on Its Territory, Will Continue to Hold Them - Kremlin

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>