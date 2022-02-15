Kremlin Hopes Scholz-Putin Meeting Will Be Constructive

The Kremlin hopes that negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday will be constructive and businesslike, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"We hope that today's talks will be as constructive, practical and useful as possible. And the talks are held so that the president and the chancellor can explain to each other their approaches to pressing issues," Peskov told reporters, adding that talks are expected to be "lengthy" as sides plan to discuss security guarantees and tensions in Europe.