Kremlin Hopes Situation at Belarusian-Polish Border Will Not Threaten Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Kremlin is concerned over the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border and hopes that it will not escalate and threaten Russia's security, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We see that Belarusian specialists are working responsibly.

We hope that in no way this will take a form that will pose a threat to our security," Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow and Minsk are in regular contact.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that the most important is the life and health of people when commenting on the attempt of migrants to cross the Belarusian-Polish border.

"The situation is undoubtedly tense, alarming - this requires responsible behavior of all parties involved," Peskov added.