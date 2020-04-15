Kremlin Hopes Special IDs in Moscow to Be Effective in Coronavirus Response

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The Kremlin hopes that the special IDs in Moscow will be effective in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus and the difficulties in the implementation will be resolved, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"There is only one goal to ensure that there is a self-isolation regime in place, which will allow us to move to the plateau and then decline of the epidemic threat.

I think it is not right to make any conclusions based on the first morning when these IDs were launched. Are difficulties possible? Yes, they are. There is a problem with lack of discipline. It will get better and we hope it will be effective," Peskov told reporters.

"The first morning, a giant city, naturally, it cannot be perfect. We should, on the contrary, try to help the work of this system. We all are interested in it," the spokesman added.