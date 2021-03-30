UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Hopes Tensions In Donbas Will Not Degenerate Into Hostilities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:20 AM

Kremlin Hopes Tensions in Donbas Will Not Degenerate Into Hostilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Russia hopes that tensions in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region will not spiral into hostilities, Kremin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We sincerely hope that no one will settle for this recklessness. We do hope this will never happen. I have nothing to add," Peskov said in an interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

