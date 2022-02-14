Kremlin Hopes That Europe Will Focus on Its Interests Instead of Following US Instructions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The United States has always been persistent in trying to influence their partners in Europe, but Moscow hopes that common sense will prevail in Europe, and it will think about its own interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"...Europeans are desperately trying to increase the EU's foreign policy role in world affairs. It's not quite working out. First, the influence of Washington is still very strong. The United States has never experienced a lack of perseverance and even somewhat of a cowboy approach in trying to influence its partners in Europe, they bluntly state who should do what, and if someone does not agree with this, they directly say what will come for that.

So it has been and it continues to be so. And we are well aware of this," Peskov said.

He added that such a dependence stands in the way of Europe's desire to become more independent in foreign policy.

"But let's hope all the same that common sense will prevail here, and that Europeans will first of all think about our common home, about Europe, where we live side by side and are direct neighbors," Peskov told Sputnik.