Kremlin Hopes to See Conditions for Resuming Russian-Georgian Air Traffic

Moscow hopes that conditions for resuming the Russian-Georgian air traffic will someday be in place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Moscow hopes that conditions for resuming the Russian-Georgian air traffic will someday be in place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Moscow decided to suspend direct flights to and from Georgia indefinitely starting July 8 over security concerns after eruption of anti-Russian protests in Tbilisi.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday he favored resuming flights, praising Tbilisi for comprehending the counter-productivity of provocations targeting Russia.

"The air traffic has been suspended, it has not been canceled forever. Therefore, we hope that in due time conditions necessary and appropriate for resuming the air traffic will be in place," Peskov told reporters.