Kremlin Hopes Turkey To Respect Syria's Territorial, Political Integrity

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:48 PM

The Kremlin hopes that Turkey will respect Syria's territorial and political integrity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on Turkey's possible military operation in the north of Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that Ankara could launch a military operation in neighboring Syria, east of the Euphrates River, in coming days, in order to clear the border area from Kurdish militias, seen as terrorists in Turkey, create a security zone and accommodate Syrian refugees. According to Erdogan, US troops have started pulling out from northern Syria. Washington has said it will not support Turkey's operation.

"The Kremlin knows that Turkey is committed to the tenet of Syria's territorial and political integrity ... We hope that our Turkish colleagues will in any situation stick to this tenet," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the Kremlin's attitude to Ankara's plans.

"We are aware of and we accept Turkey's moves to ensure its own security, I mean countering terrorists that may be hiding on Syria's territory, but I will repeat once again that we emphasize the need to respect Syria's territorial and political integrity first of all," Peskov noted.

He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan had not discussed Ankara's plans to launch a military operation in Syria.

