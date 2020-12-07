UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Hopes Turkey Will Soon Release Detained Russian Journalists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin Hopes Turkey Will Soon Release Detained Russian Journalists

The Kremlin is doing everything possible to help staffers of Russia's NTV broadcaster who were detained in Istanbul for allegedly filming without permission in the place where a combat drones manufacturer is located, and hopes that they will be soon released, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Kremlin is doing everything possible to help staffers of Russia's NTV broadcaster who were detained in Istanbul for allegedly filming without permission in the place where a combat drones manufacturer is located, and hopes that they will be soon released, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

A source in Turkey told Sputnik earlier in the day that they could face espionage charges.

"Our diplomats maintain contact with the Turkish side. We expect that the incident will be settled through dialogue.

We expect and we hope that our journalists will be released in the near future," Peskov told reporters.

"We continue to study the circumstances and the reasons of this detention," Peskov added, when asked if Moscow sees the incident as an unfriendly step by Ankara.

When asked what Moscow will do if the incident is not quickly settled, the Kremlin spokesman assured that all the necessary measures will be implemented to help the detained journalists.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Ankara Istanbul All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,148 new COVID-19 cases, 579 recove ..

6 minutes ago

Plastic exports decrease 22.21% in 4 months

14 seconds ago

Romania's pro-European party on course to stay in ..

14 minutes ago

UNICEF seeks $2.5 bn for Mideast children as virus ..

14 minutes ago

APCNGA seeks one-month extension in last date of f ..

14 minutes ago

Kremlin Believes There Is No Need for Coronavirus ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.