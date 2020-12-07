Kremlin Hopes Turkey Will Soon Release Detained Russian Journalists

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Kremlin is doing everything possible to help staffers of Russia's NTV broadcaster who were detained in Istanbul for allegedly filming without permission in the place where a combat drones manufacturer is located, and hopes that they will be soon released, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

A source in Turkey told Sputnik earlier in the day that they could face espionage charges.

"Our diplomats maintain contact with the Turkish side. We expect that the incident will be settled through dialogue.

We expect and we hope that our journalists will be released in the near future," Peskov told reporters.

"We continue to study the circumstances and the reasons of this detention," Peskov added, when asked if Moscow sees the incident as an unfriendly step by Ankara.

When asked what Moscow will do if the incident is not quickly settled, the Kremlin spokesman assured that all the necessary measures will be implemented to help the detained journalists.