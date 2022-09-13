Kremlin Hopes US Will Issue Visas for Russian Delegation to UN General Assembly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Moscow hopes that the United States will fulfill its obligations and issue visas to Russian diplomats, partaking in the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The official noted that the US violates its obligations by not issuing visas to the Russian delegation, adding that the Russian foreign ministry is taking steps to hold the hosting country accountable.

"On the other hand, there is still a certain number of days before the General Assembly, so there is still hope that the United States will fulfill its obligations," Peskov told reporters.