UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Hopes US Will Issue Visas For Russian Delegation To UN General Assembly

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Hopes US Will Issue Visas for Russian Delegation to UN General Assembly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Moscow hopes that the United States will fulfill its obligations and issue visas to Russian diplomats, partaking in the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The official noted that the US violates its obligations by not issuing visas to the Russian delegation, adding that the Russian foreign ministry is taking steps to hold the hosting country accountable.

"On the other hand, there is still a certain number of days before the General Assembly, so there is still hope that the United States will fulfill its obligations," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Moscow Russia United States

Recent Stories

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass pray ..

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass prayers for Khalistan movement

1 hour ago
 Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social medi ..

Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social media

1 hour ago
 'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to ..

'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to Pakistan poor performance in ..

3 hours ago
 PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floo ..

PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floods

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.