UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Insists Putin-Johnson Meeting Was 'constructive'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:29 PM

Kremlin insists Putin-Johnson meeting was 'constructive'

Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a constructive meeting at the weekend, the Kremlin said Monday, suggesting Britain misrepresented it as delivering a warning to Moscow

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a constructive meeting at the weekend, the Kremlin said Monday, suggesting Britain misrepresented it as delivering a warning to Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists the leaders' first conversation on the sidelines of a Libya summit in Berlin on Sunday was "laconic but at the same time quite constructive with elements of a conciliatory stance." Peskov claimed the meeting differed from the way it was described by Downing Street, which said Johnson warned Putin not to repeat the 2018 chemical weapon attack that almost killed former double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

"At least the essentials of the encounter clearly differ from the essence of the Downing Street statement," Peskov said.

Downing Street said that while meeting Putin, Johnson "was clear there had been no change in the UK's position on Salisbury, which was a reckless use of chemical weapons and a brazen attempt to murder innocent people on UK soil.

" "He said that such an attack must not be repeated," Johnson's office said.

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations that officers from its GRU military intelligence agency used a powerful nerve agent to poison Skripal in retribution for his work with British and other Western spy services.

Putin in December called for "constructive dialogue" with Johnson as he congratulated him on his general election victory.

While meeting Putin, Johnson said "there will be no normalisation of our bilateral relationship until Russia ends the destabilising activity that threatens the UK and our allies and undermines the safety of our citizens and our collective security," his office said.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Prime Minister Moscow Russia Berlin Vladimir Putin Same Salisbury United Kingdom Libya December Sunday 2018 From Weapon Election 2018

Recent Stories

US, UK ratify treaty to protect Titanic wreck

32 seconds ago

Balochistan govt enhances allocations for dams' c ..

34 seconds ago

Samsung, LG to introduce new kitchen appliances at ..

2 minutes ago

US, South Korea to Modify Springtime's Joint Milit ..

38 seconds ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi pr ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.11 a barrel M ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.